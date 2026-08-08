Aprilia's Martin extends championship lead with British GP sprint win

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Aug 8 - Aprilia's Jorge Martin led from start to finish to win the British Grand Prix sprint and increase his MotoGP championship lead on Saturday at Silverstone where the Italian manufacturer locked out the podium.

Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura and Martin's teammate Marco Bezzecchi finished second and third respectively in the 10-lap sprint, while Ducati rider Marc Marquez's championship hopes suffered a setback when he started sixth but finished ninth.

The victory moved polesitter Martin to 220 points in the standings, with Ogura in second place, 17 points behind the Spaniard.

Marquez was struggling by the end of the race due to tyre wear and secured the last point just as the chasing pack caught up with him near the finish line. REUTERS