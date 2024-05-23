Aprilia's Espargaro to retire at end of MotoGP season

Updated
May 23, 2024, 10:10 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 10:10 PM

Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro will retire at the end of MotoGP's 2024 season, the Spaniard said on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Catalonia Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old made his MotoGP debut in 2009 and is riding in his 13th world championship campaign. He has achieved three wins, 11 podiums and five poles during his career.

Espargaro, who joined Aprilia in 2017 for a second stint after spells with Ducati, Forward Yamaha and Suzuki, won the Catalonia Grand Prix last season.

"I am very happy and proud, although it is never enough, but I am proud of how far I have come," Espargaro told reporters.

"Surely that child who debuted around here many years ago would be happy." REUTERS

