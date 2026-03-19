Apprentice jockey Tuan Ammar is disqualified for one year

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Apprentice jockey Tuan Ammar has incurred the wrath of the Ipoh stewards for his handling of Infinity Warrior on March 14.

– Apprentice jockey Tuan Ammar was disqualified one year for his handling of Infinity Warrior in the Class 5A (1,400m) handicap at Ipoh on March 14.

A two-time winner for Simon Dunderdale, Infinity Warrior was at his fourth start for trainer Brian Dean since relocating to Ipoh. The Xtravagant six-year-old finished third to Glorious Biscuit.

The panel of stewards at Perak Turf Club conducted an inquiry into the running and handling of Infinity Warrior on March 17.

After reviewing all angles of video replays and evidence from both acting master trainer Dean and Ammar, and deliberation, Ammar was charged with failing to ensure that Infinity Warrior was given a full opportunity of winning or of obtaining the best possible placing.

The main conviction of the charge was that from the 200m mark, he failed to ride Infinity Warrior with sufficient vigour and determination and failed to allow his mount to improve on the inside when there was ample room to do so, with a clear run on the inside of the two leading horses.

Stewards also took exception to him electing instead to take his mount out behind the eventual winner and the second-placed horse.

Ammar pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty of the charge.

Besides the one-year disqualification which is applied with immediate effect from March 17 until March 16, 2027, the Malaysian rider was also fined the sum of RM20,000 (S$6,500).

He was advised of his right of appeal. TURFONLINE