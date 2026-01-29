Appleby holds 2 aces in Dubai Millennium bid

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Godolphin trainer aims for 10th Meydan G3 hurrah with By The Book and Arabian Light

By The Book (William Buick) posting an easy win in the Dubai Racing Club Classic (2,410m) at Meydan on Dec 19, 2025. The three-time winner takes his first test at the elite level in the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes (2,000m) on Jan 30.

– Five trainers will try to break Charlie Appleby’s stranglehold on the 700,000-dirham (S$240,000) Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes at Meydan Racecourse on Jan 30 – a race he has dominated with nine wins so far.

The 2,000m turf contest, Race 6 (on Jan 31, 12.25am Singapore time), celebrates the achievements of 2000 Dubai World Cup winner Dubai Millennium. It has been won by some stars over the years, including subsequent Group 1 winners Zarak and Ghaiyyath.

Appleby saddles two this time; Dubai Racing Club Classic winner By The Book, the mount of William Buick, and Arabian Light, who won the Zabeel Turf last time out, and will be ridden by Billy Loughnane.

“By The Book and Arabian Light go into this in great order,” said Appleby. “It is the first time in Group company for both horses, but they bring nice profiles into the race and have won around Meydan.

“I’d be disappointed if they’re not players at this level.”

Taking on the Appleby pair is Crystal Black, who will be a first United Arab Emirates (UAE) runner for Irish trainer Gerard Keane.

The Teofilo seven-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2025, winning the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (2,300m) at Royal Ascot as well as the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes (2,400m) at Leopardstown.

Another interesting contender is Chibitty, who has joined British trainer David Simcock from Mikel Delzangles in France.

“We’ve only had him since November but he’s proved very straightforward and the more we’ve had him, the better he’s trained,” said Simcock.

“He’s settled into Dubai very well. The only thing we don’t know is fast ground as all his form in France is on a softer surface. If he handles fast ground, he should run really well.

“It’s a good opportunity, a little bit of a watching brief, but we’ll find out plenty on Friday.”

The 500,000-dirham Listed Dubai Sprint (1,200m) is a fascinating contest with a field of 15. Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m) winner Dark Saffron runs on turf for the first time since finishing fifth to the reopposing West Acre in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint (1,000m) in March.

“We decided to get him back on the turf as he didn’t want to try after the stalls incident in his second race this season,” said trainer Ahmad bin Harmash.

“We will remove the visor as we want him to travel behind the leaders and get his confidence back and finish his race.”

Among Dark Saffron’s rivals is dual Carnival winner Symbol Of Honour, who makes his 2026 debut at Meydan, with Appleby giving a positive update.

“Symbol Of Honour is coming back off a nice break, having proved pretty consistent throughout his three-year-old career,” he said. “We know he likes the course, although there will be some improvement to come on whatever he does here.”

A new shooter into the line-up is Rebel’s Gamble, a UK Listed winner for Karl Burke. The Dark Angel four-year-old is now in the care of Swedish trainer Oscar Berneklint and will be ridden by UAE champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

“We’re really happy with him and it looks a good race,” said Berneklint. “I think a furlong up in trip (1,400m) would suit him best, but it’s a good place for him to start.

“He looks smashing in the mornings and we couldn’t be happier with him. Silvestre will do a good job on him – he’s watched his previous races and is happy to have the ride, so we’re hopeful of a nice run.” DUBAI RACING CLUB