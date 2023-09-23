‘Anything might happen’, says record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge before Berlin Marathon

BERLIN – Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record-holder, was on Friday confident that he could overcome his recent form dip and challenge for his fifth Berlin Marathon crown.

The Kenyan set a world best time of 2hr 1min 9sec in the German capital in 2022, beating his own previous mark by 30 seconds. But the two-time Olympic gold medallist’s sixth place at the Boston Marathon in April had some questioning whether the 38-year-old’s best days are behind him.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s race, in which some 45,000 runners are set to take part, Kipchoge said previous setbacks had taught him not to give up.

“You know last year is last year. It was 2022 and 2023 is a different game altogether,” he said.

“You’re approaching it in a different way and you know when you are inside the race anything might happen. We follow what’s in our hands actually inside the race.”

Asked if he was feeling any pre-race nerves, he added: “Absolutely I’m nervous. But your nervousness shows you are ready for the task.”

Kipchoge has won 15 marathons, including four in both Berlin and London.

He won Berlin in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 – the latter two in world record times. A win on Sunday and he would move past Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie into first on the list of Berlin victories.

In 2022, he ran the first half in less than an hour, which gave rise to hopes he may best the hallowed two-hour mark. In the second half of the race he slowed slightly, but still finished with a world-record time.

Twice he has run times better than his current world record, including once under two hours, becoming the only man to do so, but both did not count as they were not in an open competition, as per World Athletics rules.

Kipchoge has said he wants to use Berlin to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics and his bid for an unprecedented third Olympic gold medal in the marathon.

His biggest rival on Sunday is likely to be fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto, who won the 2022 London Marathon.

But the latter said he was competing with himself rather than his countryman.

“I will be competing for my personal best. The biggest target is to compete with my time,” Kipruto said. “If I go beyond that, I will be happy.”

In the women’s event, 2022 Berlin winner Tigist Assefa, 26, is the favourite.

Despite coming within 90 seconds of the world mark the last time out, the Ethiopian said: “I’m not thinking about the world record. I (just) want to improve.” AFP