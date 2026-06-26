Antonelli welcomes Mercedes upgrade as Russell says beware Hamilton

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Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrating on the podium after winning the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7.

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld – Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli said on June 25 that a Mercedes upgrade would help him bounce back from a first defeat of the year but teammate George Russell warned that Lewis Hamilton was back to his “beautiful best”.

Russell, a 28-year-old Briton, was the pre-season favourite for the drivers’ title until his teenage Silver Arrows partner Antonelli reeled off a record run of five consecutive wins, a streak that Hamilton ended in Barcelona on June 14.

It was Hamilton’s first victory for the “scarlet scuderia”, after two consecutive second places. He climbed to second in the title race, 41 points behind Antonelli, who retired in Spain, and nine ahead of Russell.

Antonelli is keen to rebound at the Austrian Grand Prix, an event that was on June 25 declared a “heat hazard” by the International Motoring Federation (FIA) with temperatures set to hit 38 deg C or higher forecast across the race weekend.

Sunday’s race will be followed by the British, Belgian and Hungarian Grands Prix before the four-week summer break.

“I think these are all tracks where our car should adapt well,” Antonelli told a press conference. “So far this year, we’ve mainly struggled on circuits with older asphalt and low grip.

“The Red Bull Ring should be more favourable than Barcelona was for us, even though we’re expecting very high temperatures.

“It’s a very demanding track for the car, especially since the altitude reduces the amount of available oxygen.

“Having a fresh power unit is definitely good news.”

His teammate Russell, meanwhile, was full of praise for Hamilton, a seven-time champion and former Mercedes star.

“Kimi is still very much the driver out in front and he is performing incredibly and consistently but Ferrari feel like they’re coming – and Lewis is at the forefront.”

“It was great to see Lewis back doing what he does best,” said Russell of the 41-year-old Hamilton’s record-increasing 106th career win.

“People were writing Lewis off last year, or even the year we were teammates in 2024. Is he too old? Is he this or that? Then he goes and does it. He has been smashing it for the last four or five races.

“You don’t forget how to drive overnight. But you need yourself, your team, the set-up, the understanding of the tyres – you need everything to click and when it does, you fly – and like it was with Lewis, it’s beautiful.”

Sunday’s race is the first this year to be declared a “heat-hazard” event under an FIA rule introduced in 2025 for races with temperatures in excess of 31 deg C. It was applied last season in Singapore and the United States.

The decision allows drivers to wear cooling vests or, if not, add five kilogrammes of ballast to the weight of their cars to avoid gaining an advantage.