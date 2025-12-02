Antipodean looks set to go one better

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

After last defeat, the 12-time winner shows good form in his morning gallop on Dec 2

Antipodean (Bernardo Pinheiro) winning on Oct 12. He worked well during trackwork at Sungai Besi on Dec 2.

Dec 2 Kuala Lumpur trackwork



If anything is to put the brakes on Antipodean in the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor on Dec 7, it could be the weight on his back.

The Simon Dunderdale-trained galloper has to carry a crushing 59.5kg. And, with the big race being run over the very demanding staying trip of 2,000m, it could be what stops the champ. But that remains to be seen.

We say that because Antipodean was, on the morning of Dec 2, out on the training track where he turned in a fine showing when running the 600m in 39.2sec. That was after loosening up with a round of cantering.

Antipodean is – as usual – in great shape.

Then again, his fans would have expected nothing less from the winner of the 2024 Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m).

The son of Derryn prevailed by a neck in the New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale Championship (1,400m) two starts back on Oct 12.

At his last start, Antipodean finished second to Golden Pegasus on Nov 2.

That was over the much shorter 1,400m. For the main event on Dec 7, the five-year-old will be having his first test over the 2,000m and he will have his doubters.

However, we know that he has won over the mile and his come-from-behind style of racing should see him do well over the Cup’s trip.

He will be doing his best work late and, in the condition he is in, it might be enough to see him make light work of the big impost.

It has also been said that, in this sport, weight can stop a train. But Antipodean is on the right track and we should see him get to his next station – which is the winning post – ahead of the rest.

Away from the Sultan Selangor Gold Cup, the Supreme A sprint over the 1,200m will showcase three speedsters with three-figure ratings.

They are Super Salute at 117 rating points, Pacific Vampire at 104 and Arigato at 100.

But taking them on will be Yes Man who, at 86 points, could throw a spanner in the works.

After all, Yes Man races in the colours of the Yee Kin Kong Stable who is also the owner of Antipodean.

A handsome chestnut who is prepared by Tiang Kim Choi, Yes Man was also out on the training track where he ran the 600m in an easy 42sec.

A winner of seven races from 17 starts, the son of Yes Yes Yes will – on Dec 7 – be looking to put together four wins in a row.

Still a four-year-old, this Australian-bred won his last three races by a combined distance of 8½ lengths.

The first of those last three victories was a Class 3 affair on Sept 6 where he beat Colonel Son by 1½ lengths.