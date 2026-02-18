Antipodean all fire horse at trackwork

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Antipodean (Bernardo Pinheiro) winning on Oct 12, 2025. He worked well during trackwork at Sungai Besi on Dec 2.

It may have been a public holiday up north as well on the first day of Chinese New Year on Feb 17, but it was still a full working day at the Selangor Turf Club for the horses with engagements at Sungai Besi on Feb 22.

For those who came out strutting their stuff, they welcomed in the Year of the Horse with some impressive gallops.

Taking it from the top was Antipodean, who on a rating of 111 points, was in flowing form when running the 600m in 37.9sec.

He did it in the company of stablemate Infinity Spirit, who will see action in Race 2 on Feb 22.

Antipodean is for his part down to contest the sixth event, which is the Charity On The Turf race to be run over the 1,300m.

It is an ideal race for Simon Dunderdale’s 12-time winner who, last time on Dec 7 was way out of his comfort zone when sent over the longer 2,000m.

The Derryn five-year-old finished down the course, but there was no harm done.

A specialist over the shorter sprint trip of 1,400m, or thereabouts, he will be right at home over 1,300m and, as expected, he will garner loads of support from his loyal fans.

If you plan to be at the races on Sunday, let Antipodean send you home happy.

Earlier in the afternoon, in Race 2, give plenty of thought to another Dunderdale runner and Antipodean’s co-worker, Infinity Spirit.

A winner two starts back on Jan 25, when beating a Class 5 field over the 1,275m race, the Showtime five-year-old earned promotion and did not do too badly at his next start in Class 4.

That day, under Jordan Mallyon, he had a chequered passage over the 1,400m. He raced wide in the early stages and proved difficult to ride in the straight.

But he still went on to chalk up his second career win. And on current form, he should make his presence felt on Feb 22.

Elsewhere on the nine-race programme, have something riding on Banker’s Dream in Race 3.

He drew the “wows” at the trials on Feb 10 when, taken out by Farhan Ghazali, he gobbled up the 1,000m in a time of 59.27sec.

A week later, Farhan was again in the saddle when trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong sent Banker’s Dream out for some work on the training track.

As it turned out, it was a speedy outing and he disposed of the 600m in 35.8sec.

The four-year-old by Alabama Express makes his debut in the Open Maiden sprint over the 1,150m.

Given the form he is in, he could have the race at his mercy.

However, several others set to contest the Maiden also turned in good workouts, including Fortune Magic and Mr Wind.

Prepared by Winson Cheng Han Yong, the pair worked on the sand track where they clocked 40.9sec and 37sec respectively.

Both have yet to make their Malaysian debuts and they look forward enough to be rated as true contenders for honours.

Another good worker on day one of Chinese New Year was Maze.

From Ananthen Kuppan’s yard, he earned two thumbs up when running the 600m in 36.9sec on the sand track.

A four-time winner from 35 starts, he ran a commendable fourth to Our Secret Weapon at his last start in a 1,275m race on Feb 7.

Ridden by Ruzaini Supien, the Toronado six-year-old powered home from near last on the home turn to finish 1¼ lengths behind the winner.

On paper, the 1,100m might look a tad short for his come-from-behind style of racing.

However, he does possess a good turn of foot and, if kept within striking distance of the lead at the top of the home stretch, his finishing speed could carry him home.

