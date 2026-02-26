Anotherdanceforme to bounce back at Fairview

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) JUST CARTER has only found one better in two of his three starts. He is the one to beat. Trainer Alan Greeff sends out a few newcomers and the best of them could be (7) OLAF THE STOUT.

(8) PLAN OF ACTION warrants consideration, too.

(4) FLYING SKITT did not show much on debut but is capable of improvement.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) PANJANDRUM has been costly to follow but is long overdue a first success and she really should beat these rivals.

(2) STONE OF SCONE has some fair form. The main danger.

(7) LADY LIMONCELLO has held form. Can make the frame.

(4) ENGELANDPARK has improved of late and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) BLAME IT ON ME is threatening to win. This may well be it.

(4) HERE COMES JOHNNY has shown improvement of late and should contest the finish.

(2) HONORINE’S GIMMIE makes a local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) ALESIAN BEAU likes it back on the turf and could do even better this time.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(2) GREEN ISLE has improved in her new yard and is clearly the one to beat if as good on turf.

(1) FLIGHT DISPLAY has won a couple of times on the grass and has held her form nicely on the Polytrack. Can surprise.

(4) SPOIL YOURSELF showed what she can do with a good win last time and can double up.

(7) CHRONICLESOFNANIA broke a long losing run when flying up late to win her latest start and could earn some money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) ANOTHERDANCEFORME is a class act and has suffered only one defeat in seven starts. That was in her latest start when she did not handle the Kenilworth bend. She returns from a break but it would come as a shock if she did not beat these rivals.

(4) MATCH THAT has been unreliable but could be the main threat to Anotherdanceforme.

(2) ROYAL CITY GIRL and (3) EAST COAST GIRL have done their best on the Polytrack but are not bad on the grass.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) LAGUNA VERDE has a very bad draw to overcome but is in good form and can score.

(3) SILVONIAN was caught very late last time and can go one better.

(4) CHEEKY LADDIE does not always show his best form but is distance-suited and would not be a surprise winner.

(6) EXQUISITE has been good of late and is another to consider.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) WISSA’S ON FIRE quickened nicely to win his latest start and can follow up under a penalty.

(2) CORAL CREEK showed a form return. Can go one better.

(5) SUN SPECTACULAR is effective over this track and trip. Include in all the exotics.

(11) XPLICIT CONTENT has improved on the Polytrack but has also won on the grass, so is another to respect.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(8) KING CELTILLUS has been modest of late but is back on the grass. Can score on local debut.

(1) DAS GUTE is more at home in a race like this and should contest the finish.

(6) IZANAMI has been good on the Polytrack of late but will need to show that form on the turf.

(7) GLOBETONIC is capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(8) MIDNIGHT HOUR is making headway and with the valuable weight off her back, should go close to winning.

(2) WATERMELON SUGAR gets a cosy draw on debut and could be competitive first up – watch the betting trends as race time nears.

(3) WINTER BLESSING has a strong place chance as does (5) BELLIGERENT.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(2) NORTH STAR is better than she showed last time. Can bounce back to beat these rivals.

(1) HAPPY WIVES has been in good form of late.

(9) ALEX MILLER and (6) WHIRLYBIRD can both run well this course and distance.

Race 11 (1,800m)

(3) DREAM DECISION has been accepting the blinkers, gets a neat draw. Weight off again and rates the one to beat.

(5) BLACK PLATINA keeps running second but will surely get it all right one of these days.

(8) CAPTAIN’S DYNASTY is starting to learn what racing is all about and can go very close. Respect and include for all bets.

(2) WONDERFUL TONIGHT could be the value for the quartet as he can build on the last run which was his local debut.

Race 12 (1,800m)

(5) ETZEBETH is excellently bred and still learning what racing is all about. This is his third run of his life and he gets cranked up to a distance he should relish.

(4) WANDER SKITT is the interesting runner and could represent some value and give some cheek all the way home.

(3) DEVIL’S PEAK can start doing a touch better and could be the value for the places.

(1) MANIKONGO is probably the best-bred horse on the card. His run on the Poly last time was his best thus far. He is better than his form suggests.

Race 13 (1,800m)

(5) HIGH QUEUE comes from an in-form stable running at a very good strike rate. This gelding is taking time for the next win but could be ready to win again.

(2) HARUN AL RASHID is a massive player for top honours. Ignore his last run – that puts him right near the top in the pecking order. Go close.

(1) MOHAVE PRINCE and (3) TEE DOG can never be dismissed from any quartet perm.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(2) DRICUS has won two out of his last three starts. His last win showed guts and determination and off his rating of 75, he could be generously rated. He is the firm first suggestion as he has progression stamped all over him.

(3) WINTER WAVES is always in form and always has strong each way claims.

(9) EVENTIDOR is seven years old but winning and performing like a three-year-old. Obvious chance and pretty much the same comment can be made for (8) IBUTHO. Customary very competitive efforts should come from them.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(7) DE VLUGGE clicked through the gears smartly to win cosily last time under Keagan de Melo who has stuck with the ride. There is no reason to suggest she cannot follow up.

(10) QHAWEKAZI has solid form and solid each-way claims.

(1) SPINMYANGELSSPIN clearly has some ability and can put her last run behind her. Chance as she seems very capable but it must be noted that stable rider Sean Veale has gone with Qhawekazi. Both have bright chances.

(2) SIBERIAN WINTER is one to take seriously.

Race 16 (1,000m)

(7) FATE OF FORTUNE brings solid form into the contest, finishing second to Magic Surprise last time and is confidently selected to go one more.

(1) UNITED NATION needs not much introduction, as his winning form on the surface is there for all to see. Ignore the last run and he can easily bounce right back to winning ways.

(6) CHARA SANDS and (2) SMORGASBORD need to be included on the shortlist.

Race 17 (1,200m)

(1) PROFESSOR LUPIN starts from the ace gate and comes into the race with high confidence after beating The Mask last time and can follow up. His overall form is ultra-consistent.

Stable mate (9) ULTRA QUICK is the quinella selection and he can never be dismissed from any bets.

(5) ILHA DA ORANGE should be in the first four and (2) INDECENT PROPOSAL is never far off the action and the same can be expected today.