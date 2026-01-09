Another win for Western Ace on the cards in soft 3YO race

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Western Ace (William Pike) did not take long to show what he has under the bonnet, scoring at only his second start, in a Westspeed Platinum Maiden (1,400m) at Ascot on Dec 20. The Trevor Andrews-trained three-year-old will aim to go back-to-back over the same course and distance on Jan 10.

RACE 5

(4) IMPRESSIVE JEWEL has only put in one below-par run this preparation. That was when Ashley Maley threw her into the deep end into the Starstruck Classic at Fillies and Mares grade under set weights plus penalties conditions. She is well suited to Westspeed Platinum and gets a 1.5kg weight relief out of a Class 3 race which had just as much depth as this. Rolls forward, runs another honest race and goes around each-way.

(6) TOUSLED CROWN went around odds in last start and ambled in. Was a soft victory but all of these would have won in a similar fashion against that lot.

(10) GINGERQUEST comes out of Albany, has versatility, maps well and has William Pike.

(7) FOREVER DREAMING won on Jan 7, would be a watch if she backs up.

RACE 7

(10) THEY’REALLSISTERS comes through a fast run trial, behind Flying Swagman, where they clocked 58.37sec over the 950m (Optimus Prime same meeting went 59.41sec). The fact that David Harrison calls on William Pike on debut suggests that the stable have an opinion on her, and from the inside draw, she will get all the favours. Barrier 1 can be tricky for debutants but she should step well enough to use it to advantage.

(4) OPTIMUS PRIME has had three barrier trials to prepare him for his first outing and has improved notably in each. Looks quite professional and ready.

(1) DAWN DANCER was sharp in the 400m jump out and ran well on debut.

(3) BOY CRUSH looks a typical Luke Fernie youngster.

RACE 8

(4) TYCOON HARRY dropped back to 1,000m last start and dispelled all the theories that he was looking for 1,200m at this stage of his career. He was back to his brilliant best and broke a long run of outs. If he can get across (ideally to cross and lead), he will be hard to beat again.

(6) AMAROO STAR is still a work in progress but he is a proven Ascot 1,000 commodity and seemed to get along well with William Pike. Maps to get a similar run and the faster they go the better for him.

(7) WICKED VENOM is suited to an inside gate where he can be tucked away waiting for a late split.

(3) SONOFTHEBOSS has been thereabouts all prep.

RACE 10 (Best Bet)

(2) WESTERN ACE looks the most progressive horse in this moderate line-up of three-year-olds. He is coming out of a maiden on only Westspeed Platinum Day, but it was hard to ignore the manner in which he scored for ex-Bukit Timah trainer Trevor Andrews and William Pike, after doing a stack of work throughout. Drawn to get a gun run close handy, proven at 1,400m and no rivals with great fear factor. Looks very hard to beat.

(1) MAJOR FLIRT won same day in a boilover. The wider draw makes it harder but he did win impressively.

(8) REMINISCENCE chased hard on debut but again is likely to get a long way back.

(10) TORA BORA should roll to the top in a race that does not seem to have much speed and pressure.

RACE 12

(11) STARWALKER looked really well placed last start at Pinjarra Park and was backed accordingly. But it had become obvious that to win you had to be either leading or three deep right on top of the pace with momentum. All the horses who went back in running struggled throughout the entire programme. In saying this, he did a good job to run fourth. Down to 54kg, and he is at the right time of his prep.

(2) KISSES FROM KELLY put the writing on the wall last start and gets the same run.

(3) GRAND RESERVE was horrible last start, but can put in a dodgy one from time to time.

(5) AMAZING CHEAT is as consistent and honest as they come.

RACE 13

(5) TIMELESS GEM chased hard at 1,000m first-up, backed up off seven days and won second-up at 1,200m and now attacks this 1,400m off a four-week gap. In between, Stephen Miller had him nominated for the Boxing Day Dash and the Mandurah Cup. But he would have burnt unnecessary points heading to those features and it looks like an astute decision because he is racing for a softer race and looks mighty hard to beat.

(3) SILVER EYE was desperately unlucky two back but then a little plain last start. Can bounce back from a soft draw.

(1) LORD GANNICUS runs for Chanel Cooper and will be in front for a long way.

(6) CASHEL PALACE draws awkwardly but does go better the colder you ride her.

RACE 14

(7) LUCKY I AM was super first-up at 1,000m when attacked from start to finish. But was then disappointing second-up when well backed in a race that contained subsequent Summer Scorcher runner-up Jaz Session and subsequent Fitzpatrick Plate winner Supernatural. Going to forgive her for one poor run and suggest she can bounce back.

(1) ALL GRUNT is brilliantly placed by Tiarnna Noske into a 1MW at his return. After winning a 3YO 1,400m in February, he went to the Challenge Stakes when third to Dee Her In and Flower of Gold, a Lex Piper Stakes when second to Too Soon and then onto a JC Roberts when third to Sail Session and Play Fair. The queries will be: Barrier 1 and whether 1,200m is on the sharp side for him.

(6) CHINO LA DIVA should have won last start. Was bolting.

(5) SUNBRONZED was great two back but woeful last start.

RACE 15

(9) JAZ SESSION won the Epona Classic before heading into Listed company for the first time. She was an extremely luckless runner-up to Madhi Girl and now at 1,100m they meet again and with a 0.5-kilo weight swing. More importantly, she has a big barrier/map advantage over her key rival and has a big chance of turning the tables.

(11) RICHANCO was nominated for the 72+ 1,000m and the Summer Scorcher and he proved that he is at this level. He has also got the versatility to kick through and lead from barrier 1.

(6) MADHI GIRL looked the winner on paper in the Summer Scorcher and did not let her followers down. This map is very different for her.

(14) WUBIN GOLD deserves a crack at Listed level.

RACE 16

(4) BOLTA won three in a row before going under in a head-bobbing finish at Geraldton. The way he won the Regional Championship Final shows that he is a genuine 60+ Grad type and, if they are making ground, watch for him late. Can win and will probably be underrated in the market bringing mainly country form.

(12) RETURN OF THE MACH finished third to Salty Miss and Magnique last start and had to ride a hip and shoulder on straightening as Hey Pino tried to get out underneath his neck.

(8) TRIPLE THE CHANT was skittled on straightening first-up and can be completely forgiven. Did a great job to pick herself up and still finish the race off after that.

(2) STYLISH LORD is far better suited at this trip, in this grade and with the 3kg claim.

Comments courtesy of Racing WA