Another Master Magician win on the cards

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) MASTER MAGICIAN was super impressive in his debut win when well supported in the market. He could prove hard to beat.

(3) SPIRIT OF GABZ has had plenty of experience and shed his maiden against winners. He just got home last time.

(6) BETTER NEVER ENDS improved nicely at second time of asking over course and distance.

(4) JAPURA has finished in the money at her last two and should be thereabouts again.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) BEST OF ALL was well backed on debut over course and distance but found one too good. He can make amends.

(1) WINTER BLESSING has not been out of the money since donning blinkers. 4kg claim helps.

(8) WINTER IN LONDON was a tad disappointing in the soft last run after a promising previous run. Cheek pieces, tongue-tie on.

(9) GREEN TICKET has put in two fair efforts to date and has a money chance again.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) BLUE STEEL arrives with some promising Cape form and could prove too strong in this.

(3) DUBAI DUDE made good improvement over course and distance second time out from a deep draw. He has a plum draw with a 1.5kg allowance from the saddle.

(4) EASTERN HIGHLANDS steps up in trip but has some solid recent form over shorter.



(2) TASK FORCE improved in blinkers and a tongue-tie last run on the Poly and could show more.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(8) DAY TWO has had only three starts and steps up in trip. He was not far back in a useful maiden field last run and, if he stays, he should at least be in the placings.

(1) PEEPING TOM has shown signs of coming to hand at his last two. Step-up in trip may suit.

(6) WINDOW TO MY SOUL has been consistent over shorter lately. If he stays the extra, he will be a big runner.

(10) MAGIC HAT TRICK has shown some ability. Longer trip could see him improve further.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(3) LA MADDALENA has improved since being tried over ground. Stable in form. Has a handy galloping weight.

(1) CURIOUS GIRL disappointed when favourite first run out of the maidens but that was on the Poly. She can make amends back on turf.

(8) FINE WINE caused a major boilover when winning first-up out of the maidens but she has made recent improvement. She gets a 4kg claimer aboard and could follow up.

(5) ZENA ROSE is back on turf but caught the eye last run with the compression mask removed.

Race 6 (1,950m)

(1) MASTER DU ROUVRAY has not been out of the money in his last five starts, including two wins. He has a fair weight but looks capable of going in again.

(7) HIGH QUEUE has been in good form for his new stable since arriving in KZN and finished runner-up at his last two. The blinkers are back on and this trip suits.

(2) SPECTACULAR is seldom far back and, with a 4kg claimer on board, he should be competitive in this line-up.

(8) SHINY BOB may have found his last run too far and is back over a more suitable trip.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(2) CATS PAJAMAS is the second-best weighted, in spite of the 62.5kg on his back. He has his first run for a new stable and is smart on his day.

(5) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is something of a course specialist and has good form in strong company. He should be right there.

(4) KING OF THE GAULS finally showed his true ability last time but that was on the Poly. If he can carry that form back on turf, he should also be in the firing line as he is super quick.

(1) CONVOCATION is seldom far back but jumps in class. However, she does have a light weight.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) WILD JUSTICE has won three of his four starts and still looks to be under the radar. However, he is 3kg worse off with (2) MAJOR TOMMIE on their last meeting/ He will need to up his game if he is going to confirm the placings, although the trip also seems to be in his favour.

(1) CIRCUMBENDIBUS went all the way to the line before being caught late. Has come good of late and should be a contender.

(3) COWBOY COUNTRY is lightly raced and has shown some promise. Should feature prominently with the handy weight.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(13) FASCINATION was caught late at her last two. She has only 51kg to shoulder and can go one better.

(2) LIGHT OF GABRIEL came from a long way back to snaffle Fascination on the line. She is now 2kg worse off but, given her style of racing, she could deny the handicap as she is lightly raced and still improving.

(14) TOMYRIS goes back to sprinting but is smart. This may be on the short side but she is definitely not out of it.

(5) WINTER RAINFALL has not been out of the money since arriving in KZN. She is also better off at the weights with Light Of Gabriel and rates a strong chance.

Race 10 (1,750m)

(9) MOHAVE PRINCE steps up in trip but is a useful type. He has a big weight but should be competitive.

(4) CHRISTMAS CACTUS shed his maiden in a competitive line-up and has improved with each step-up in trip. He looks progressive.

(15) SWORD SPEED shed his maiden at the second time of asking at cramped odds. He has been rested and has a deep draw but also looks progressive.

(10) MOHANDAS won well in a race he should have won given the opposition last time, but he is holding form and his chances cannot be ignored.