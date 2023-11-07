Angelo Mathews demands ‘justice’ after controversial time out dismissal at Cricket World Cup

NEW DELHI – Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews demanded “justice” from the ICC and branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan “a cheat” on social media after becoming the first player to be “timed out” in international cricket at the World Cup on Monday.

Mathews had already made his feelings clear in the press conference after the defeat that ended Sri Lanka’s hopes of progressing at the World Cup, saying Shakib’s appeal for the controversial dismissal had been “disgraceful”.

The 36-year-old had breached the World Cup rule that a new batter must be ready to face a delivery within two minutes of a wicket falling.

Mathews said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had been in place with seconds to spare before the chinstrap on his helmet broke, requiring a new one to be brought out, backing up his position with time-stamped video screenshots.

“Video evidence shows I still had five more seconds even after the helmet gave away!” he wrote. “Can the fourth umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet.