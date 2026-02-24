Anego works up a storm on the training track

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Bintang Sixty-One (Oscar Chavez) claiming the Class 4A race (1,275m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 7. The Jason Lim-trained galloper worked well on Feb 24.

The name “Anego” might not ring any bells now, but come Feb 28, the relative newcomer could become the centre of attention at Sungai Besi.

Anego, who is from trainer Lim Shung You’s yard, has been in Malaysia for only a short while. One might have missed her on the three occasions that she has been to the races.

The four-year-old Australian-bred is better than her Malaysian record – which saw her place once on her Malaysian debut in a Class 3 race (1,200m) on Dec 7, 2025.

Then, she finished 3¼ lengths behind the winner, Pacific Energy, in third.

Anego has potential and the daughter of Wanted could be the one they might all have to beat in that highlight Class 3 sprint (1,020m) on Feb 28.

Her overseas record is formidable, but so is her work on the training track in Kuala Lumpur.

Sent over the 600m on the morning on Feb 24, she disposed of the short trip in a speedy 36.6sec. That was after jockey Wong Kam Chong put her through some serious trotting.

One has to dig into Anego’s sparkling overseas record to see her true potential.

Known as I’lltellyougo in Queensland, Australia, she won seven races and finished second thrice from 15 starts.

The money-spinner opened her account in a 1,000m race second-up, while she was still a two-year-old in November 2023.

Anego followed that up with three more consecutive wins on the Gold Coast.

After a lull, her winning streak continued when she pulled off three in a row at Cairns in 2024.

All those wins were over sprints – between 950m to 1,250m – so the upcoming 1,020m trip could be just the right fit.

However, and also from the training track, the race does look a head-scratcher with at least three other runners challenging Anego for honours.

They could be Bintang Sixty-One, Singha Bay and Secret Wonder.

All three tossed in really good gallops.

Bintang Sixty-One had jockey Oscar Chavez doing the steering when running the 600m in a breezy 39.7sec.

Singha Bay went nicely over the 600m in 41.3sec while Secret Wonder galloped freely over the same trip in 39.5sec.

Trained by Jason Lim, Bintang Sixty-One is competitive at this level.

A six-time winner, the son of Cotai Glory’s last-start victory was done with loads of authority.

That day, on Feb 7, he made light work of the 59kg he had to carry. With Chavez in the saddle, he stalked the leader right until the furlong mark when he moved into a higher gear to win that Class 4A event (1,275m) by 1¼ lengths.

Previously, the six-year-old Irish-bred finished fourth behind Eruption in a Class 3 contest (1,200m) on Jan 25.

If Bintang Sixty-One can bring his training form to the races, he could still put together a seventh win.

Singha Bay, the four-year-old from trainer Wayne Lim’s yard, put together a hat-trick of wins from Nov 23, 2025 to Jan 3.

Ignore his last two starts in Class 3 races over 1,200m when the son of Tivaci finished down the course and take confidence from his good work on the training track.

As for his stablemate Secret Wonder, he has already put together two wins from six starts.

It could easily have been three victories, but he had to settle for a neck-second to Pacific Energy in a Class 3 contest (1,200m) at his second-last start on Jan 17.

The Supido four-year-old will have admirers on Feb 28, and he could give them reason to cheer.

Elsewhere on the 11-race programme, Artois served notice of his intentions of making it back-to-back wins when he reeled off the 600m in an impressive 37.9sec.

A winner on Feb 8 on his Malaysian debut in an Open Maiden event (1,200m), the son of Capitalist is holding that winning form.

With the track and trip to his liking, it looks like trainer Simon Dunderdale has picked a winnable sort of race in the Class 4A event (1,200m) for his four-year-old galloper second-up.

Include him on your list of “horses to follow”.