Andy Farrell’s humble style brings more glory for Irish rugby

PARIS – Andy Farrell has raised Irish rugby’s profile in the same way fellow Englishman Jack Charlton did for Irish football, based on a concoction of grittiness, humility and panache, according to former Ireland fly-half Tony Ward.

That first quality carried the Irish to a 17-13 victory over Scotland on March 16 to retain their Six Nations title and emulate Farrell’s predecessor Joe Schmidt’s side of 2014-15.

Farrell bids a temporary farewell to the Six Nations – he is British and Irish Lions head coach for the 2025 tour of Australia – on the back of a Triple Crown in 2022, the Grand Slam in 2023 and the title in this edition.

Ward was among those who doubted Farrell’s suitability as head coach after a series of disappointing performances early into his tenure after taking over following the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He gleefully concedes he was wrong and sees 48-year-old Farrell as being as much a guiding light for rugby in Ireland as Charlton was for the Irish football team.

The 1966 World Cup-winning centre-back earned the nickname “Saint Jack” as he guided the Irish to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals and to the last 16 in 1994.

“People go on about Jack Charlton and what he did for Irish football,” said Ward, who won 19 caps for Ireland.

“They were not great to watch but he delivered results and raised interest in the game. Farrell has been Charlton but with style and panache and the greatest rugby coach we have had.”

Ward added that what is wonderful about Farrell is his “humility in victory and defeat”.

“There is an air of decency about him that feeds through and every player buys into the system.”

He also believes it is no coincidence under the more-relaxed Farrell there is a freedom to Ireland’s play and less fear of the repercussions of making mistakes than under the disciplinarian Schmidt.

Indeed, Farrell has engendered such a sense of trust among the players – he likes their families to spend matchday mornings with them – that wing Mack Hansen has a tattoo of the former British rugby league legend’s face on his leg.

It is hard to imagine a similar gesture by players playing under fellow head coaches Warren Gatland, Fabien Galthie or Schmidt.

“Andy’s done great stuff for this team and for Irish rugby, on and off the pitch,” Hansen said in 2023.

At the Six Nations, Irish hopes of back-to-back Grand Slams had been dashed by last week’s dramatic 23-22 loss to England at Twickenham. But Ireland knew that if they avoided defeat, or secured two bonus points, against a Scotland side fresh from a 31-29 defeat by Italy in Rome, they would keep hold of the title.

“I am delighted as back-to-back titles is very difficult to achieve,” said Farrell, who is under contract until 2027.

Warren Gatland, meanwhile, offered to quit as Wales boss following a 24-21 home defeat by Italy that condemned his side to a tournament whitewash. Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney has, however, rejected his offer.

France finished in second place after edging England 33-31.

