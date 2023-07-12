Analysing the importance of school sports in Singapore

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
It is not quite the Olympics or the Fifa World Cup but the National School Games (NSG) in Singapore captures the imagination and frenzy all the same. Whatever the sport, whether it is football, rugby, basketball or floorball, student athletes work hard on their craft while teachers and coaches push them towards sporting excellence and character development.
For student-athletes, managing their own sporting pursuit along with academics can be stressful too and it often takes a village of support. Victoria School (VS)’s floorball team - which clinched the boys’ B Division gold in 2023 - have shown the way in helping their student-athletes achieve both on and off the court.
VS’ floorball teacher and coach Lee Ren Ji, co-floorball teacher Miss Mabel Sim and team captain Gerald Tan, 15, who chipped in with three goals in the latest B Division final, join ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to share their experiences.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:30 What does a teacher-in-charge of a sports co-curricular activity like floorball do?
4:25 Gerald Tan explains why the NSG is important for students like him
10:30 The struggles of coping with training for the NSG and balancing academic
14:20 How does a teacher intervene when a student is not performing well off the court
18:10 Ways in which a school maintains a winning tradition in a particular sport
Read more: https://str.sg/iwez
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra
Read his articles: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
