Analysing the importance of school sports in Singapore

For student-athletes, managing their own sporting pursuit along with academics can be stressful too and it often takes a village of support. Victoria School (VS)’s floorball team - which clinched the boys’ B Division gold in 2023 - have shown the way in helping their student-athletes achieve both on and off the court.

VS’ floorball teacher and coach Lee Ren Ji, co-floorball teacher Miss Mabel Sim and team captain Gerald Tan, 15, who chipped in with three goals in the latest B Division final, join ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to share their experiences.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:30 What does a teacher-in-charge of a sports co-curricular activity like floorball do?

4:25 Gerald Tan explains why the NSG is important for students like him

10:30 The struggles of coping with training for the NSG and balancing academic

14:20 How does a teacher intervene when a student is not performing well off the court

18:10 Ways in which a school maintains a winning tradition in a particular sport

