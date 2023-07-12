ST Sports Talk Podcast

Analysing the importance of school sports in Singapore

(From left) Victoria School's floorball team captain Gerald Tan, teacher and coach Lee Ren Ji, podcast producer Eden Soh, teacher Mabel Sim and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.

It is not quite the Olympics or the Fifa World Cup but the National School Games (NSG) in Singapore captures the imagination and frenzy all the same. Whatever the sport, whether it is football, rugby, basketball or floorball, student athletes work hard on their craft while teachers and coaches push them towards sporting excellence and character development.

For student-athletes, managing their own sporting pursuit along with academics can be stressful too and it often takes a village of support. Victoria School (VS)’s floorball team - which clinched the boys’ B Division gold in 2023 - have shown the way in helping their student-athletes achieve both on and off the court.

VS’ floorball teacher and coach Lee Ren Ji, co-floorball teacher Miss Mabel Sim and team captain Gerald Tan, 15, who chipped in with three goals in the latest B Division final, join ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to share their experiences.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:30 What does a teacher-in-charge of a sports co-curricular activity like floorball do?

4:25 Gerald Tan explains why the NSG is important for students like him

10:30 The struggles of coping with training for the NSG and balancing academic

14:20 How does a teacher intervene when a student is not performing well off the court

18:10 Ways in which a school maintains a winning tradition in a particular sport

Read more: https://str.sg/iwez

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top