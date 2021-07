This is a story of collaboration, trust and cakes made of carrots. It is a tale of art, technique and hairstyles. In truth this might be a yarn about an athletic alliance. Yet at its heart this is a love story between two friends.

His name is Tribiani and he weighs roughly 700kg and runs backwards when he is scared. Her name is Caroline Chew and she is a 1.62m lawyer who reads classics, plays bridge and bakes dark chocolate sea salt brownies.