A clock ticks. Brains hum. Two fidgeting fellows are hunched over a board in silence. Once for seven hours and 45 minutes in a world championship match. Sometimes they’re not even there, but in their personal lounges, and so two empty chairs glare at each other. Not any chairs, of course. In 1972, Bobby Fischer had his own chair flown to Iceland. In the same match, versus Boris Spassky, both chairs will be X-rayed.

This is fun?