An beats Yamaguchi to top group at World Tour Finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 19 - South Korea's An Se-young finished top of Group A at badminton's World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Friday after defeating world champion Akane Yamaguchi ‍14-21 ​21-5 21-14, while Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon beat ‍China's Han Yue to advance.

With their spots in the semi-finals already confirmed, Yamaguchi took the ​opener ​against An with some powerful smashes but the Paris Olympics champion capitalised on her opponent's errors to regain momentum and win the second game.

Yamaguchi ‍pushed hard in the decider but An's stout defence helped her pick ​up the win.

Ratchanok sailed past ⁠her opponent 21-17 21-10 to finish second in Group B and book a spot in the next stage of the competition, along with China's Wang Zhiyi, who had won both ​her games.

Pornpawee Chochuwong exited due to an injury on Thursday, leaving the group to be ‌contested by the remaining three ​players.

In men's Group B, China's Li Shifeng was forced to retire in his match against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen after the Asian Games gold medallist twisted his right foot while leading 21-14 14-11.

Both players were already eliminated from contention after losing their first two games.

World champion Shi Yuqi will take on Japan's Kodai ‍Naraoka to decide top spot later in the day.

Paris Olympics silver ​medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn will play Denmark's Anders Antonsen to determine the last semi-final spot ​from Group A.

France's Christo Popov, who defeated both Antonsen ‌and Vitidsarn, has secured qualification from the group and will face the already-eliminated Jonatan Christie. REUTERS