Ammirati ready for Group 1 New Zealand Derby test next

Ammirati (Joe Doyle) opening his account in the Maiden race (1,560m) at Arawa Park on Nov 16, 2025. The Stephen Marsh-trained colt last landed the Listed Gingernuts Salver (2,100m) at Ellerslie on Jan 11.

– While Cambridge trainer Stephen Marsh was inspecting yearlings on the Gold Coast, he took time out to watch Ammirati – one of his main NZ$1 million (S$736,000) Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2,400m) contenders – claim the Listed Gingernuts Salver (2,100m) at Ellerslie on Jan 11 as he takes the next step on his path to the blue riband classic on March 7.

The three-year-old son of Savabeel had his first start over the staying trip when ridden by Matthew Cartwright in the field of 13 at the Derby venue, where he scored his third race victory as the favourite off the back of his last two performances.

Ammirati followed up on his victory in the Group 3 Wellington Stakes (1,600m) at Otaki two starts ago on Nov 30 with a late closing burst to take fifth in the Group 2 Levin Classic (1,400m) at Trentham on Jan 3, looking every inch a horse that now needs more ground to show his true worth.

Marsh agreed with that assessment and was quick to explain the unusual step he took when dropping his charge back in distance after the 1,600m victory.

“It probably looks a little odd on paper in the way we backed him up at a lesser distance, but I’m delighted with how it all panned out,” he said.

“The trip away was perfect for him and his last 200m that day when running fifth was just terrific. He travelled home well; ate everything we put in front of him and has really ticked along beautifully since then.

“He has been crying out for ground and gets in on Sunday, so we are hoping he can put another stamp in his Derby passport.

“We’ve also got Los Salsero in the race and he also looks like more ground will be his friend. He won nicely last start without being anything special, although he is very green and has a lot to learn.

“We have the blinkers on him and I think they will really sharpen him up, so I’m hoping he can also make his way to the Derby as well.”

Ammirati and last-start winner Los Salsero – son of world champion stallion Frankel – got off to a good start.

While Los Salsero led the field under Matthew Cameron at the bend, with the Andrew Forsman-trained Don’t Tell The Mrs (Wiremu Pinn) sitting in second on his outside, Ammirati settled in third and bided his time.

With 300m left to go, Ammirati made good ground under Cartwright and eventually drew clear to win by close to one length from Tulsa King (Samantha Collett).

Los Salsero knocked up to beat two home.

Trained by Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott, Yamato Satona (Joe Doyle) turned in an encouraging performance when he stormed home on the outside to finish almost another length away in third.

The Satono Aladdin colt was one of the most talked about New Zealand Derby candidates who passed his first acid test over the staying distance on Jan 11.

He set tongues wagging with an incredible win on debut over 1,400m at Rotorua back on Oct 12, where he came from near last on the home turn to gather in the front runners in the shadows of the winning post.

O’Sullivan and Scott indicated then that Yamato Satona would be a much better horse as he stepped up in distance.

While the three-year-old has battled to add a second win to his record in three subsequent starts, his performances have held plenty of merit with a view to his Derby prospects.

Owned by harness racing legend Barry Purdon and his wife Katrina along with former Entain Australia boss Dean Shannon, Yamato Satona sits at 20-1 for the New Zealand Derby, with O’Sullivan believing that is a fair price on what he has delivered to date.

“It looks like being a very even Derby field this year and we think our guy is right in the mix,” he said.

“He has shown he is looking for ground since that first win, which is the indication those who have ridden him have all given.

“His work has been very good and as long as he performs to expectations, he will head to the Avondale Guineas in late February, then two weeks later into the Derby.”

The Group 2 Avondale Guineas (2,100m) will be held at Ellerslie on Feb 21.

The O’Sullivan and Scott partnership also had Acer and Genki in the Gingernuts Salver, who finished ninth and eighth under Corentin Berge and Warren Kennedy respectively.

O’Sullivan is taking a pragmatic approach to their prospects as they look to the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2,400m) on Feb 21 and the New Zealand Derby respectively.

“Acer is entered for the New Zealand Oaks and while she hasn’t shown enough so far to go there, it is this time of the year where the potential stayers start to emerge.

“You are only three once to have a go at those Group 1 races, so we are rolling the dice with her and Genki, who is in the same boat with his Derby prospects.” RACING AND SPORTS