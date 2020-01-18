Amirul's appeal dismissed

Apprentice jockey I Amirul will be out of action for four months, after failing in his appeal against the decision and penalty imposed by the panel of stewards over his handling of Romantic in Race 6 on Nov 3.

His suspension for his offence will run until May 13.

His appeal was dismissed by the appeal panel, after considering all the evidence together with submissions from his legal counsel and the chief stipendiary steward.

Amirul had failed to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

The specifics of the charge were that he restrained Romantic out of the barriers, resulting in his mount losing considerable ground.

Between the 600m mark and the 400m mark, he also restrained his mount unnecessarily, when he had an opportunity to improve his position.

Each specific either in isolation or in combination resulted in a breach of the rule.