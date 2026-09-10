American Rose retakes control as McMahon surges on home waters at ILCA 6 Worlds

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Sept 10 - Charlotte Rose reclaimed the overall lead at the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship on Thursday as three races were completed on Dublin Bay, getting the regatta back on schedule after light winds disrupted racing the previous day.

The American scored a fourth and a first, discarding a 23rd, to open a 13-point lead over Belgium's two-time world champion Emma Plasschaert in second and Denmark's Anna Munch in third.

• The Netherlands' Maxime Jonker produced the best scoreline of the day — fifth, sixth and second — to move to fourth on 40 points.

• Ireland's Eve McMahon recovered strongly on home waters, counting two second-place finishes while discarding a 31st, to climb to seventh in the 108-boat fleet.

• Britain's Hannah Snellgrove and Matilda Nicholls slipped to ninth and 10th; compatriot Daisy Collingridge moved up to 13th.

• The top 10 advance to Saturday's two-race Final Series, where accumulated points are halved to compress the field, before the world title and medals are decided.

• The ILCA 6 is sailing's Olympic single-handed dinghy class for women, and this year's championship on Dublin Bay carries genuine Olympic pedigree, with reigning world champion Louise Cervera of France and Paris 2024 bronze medallist Line Flem Host of Norway both in the fleet. REUTERS