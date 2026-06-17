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American Lyles sets world best in rarely run 150 metres

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June 17 - American Noah Lyles took a quarter of a second off the world's best time to clinch victory in the rarely-run 150 metres at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Lyles, the Olympic 100m champion and four-times 200m world champion, clocked 14.67 seconds to better Jamaican Kishane Thompson's mark of 14.92 set earlier this year.

"It was about time," the 28-year-old said.

"This feeling - it's nothing new. It's very hard to get used to running from a staggered 150 start. We do it in practice, but that's without blocks. But all in all, I think that it was really good."

South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile finished second in 14.78, while Australian teen sensation Gout Gout took third in 14.96. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.