American football: Mahomes vows repeat as Chiefs, fans celebrate Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday vowed to win more NFL championships as the team celebrated with thousands of fans on a victory parade to mark their latest Super Bowl triumph.

A sea of thousands of red-shirted Chiefs fans braved chilly temperatures to throng the parade route as open-top buses carrying Mahomes and his teammates made their way through the city.

Mahomes, who engineered a second-half comeback to seal the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and claim the second Super Bowl crown of his career, told fans he planned to be celebrating with them again next year.

“This is just the beginning – we ain’t done yet,” Mahomes told the crowd.

“I’ll make sure to hit y’all back next year, and I hope the crowd’s the same.”

Both Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce could not resist taking a dig at pundits who had expressed doubts that the Chiefs could prevail again this season.

The departure of key players such as receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu left many wondering if the campaign would be a “rebuilding year.”

“We’re back again,” Mahomes said. “Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding.

“I’ll be honest with you – I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year, we’re world champs.”

Kelce also weighed in, taking aim at “haters” who doubted the Chiefs’ chances of even reaching the postseason.

“The haters were saying that the Chiefs would never make the playoffs,” Kelce said.

“The haters were saying the Chiefs were done.”

Kansas City’s Super Bowl win on Sunday was the team’s second NFL championship in four seasons. The franchise also reached the NFL showpiece in 2021, where they lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.