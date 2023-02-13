American football: Hurts left empty-handed despite milestone performance

PHOENIX – Jalen Hurts delivered a record-breaking quarterback display in Sunday’s Super Bowl, but was left empty-handed after the 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

No quarterback has ever rushed for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl or produced more than his 70 yards on the ground but, in doing so, Philadelphia signal-caller Hurts showed the speed and strength that make him a genuine dual-threat.

Those figures came alongside the 304 yards he threw and the touchdown pass he guided to A. J. Brown, but they meant very little to the 24-year-old who sat quietly in reflection after the game.

“It’s tough. We work really hard to have this opportunity and to come up short is tough. There’s always a lot to learn from, the opportunity to reflect on things we didn’t do or could have done,” he said.

The only blemish on Hurts’ performance was a second-quarter fumble which was run home by linebacker Nick Bolton for the Chiefs to level the game at 14-14.

That was a moment which Hurts recovered from but which he conceded cost his team dearly.

He said: “It hurt us. You never know what play it will be, but it hurt us. You look back and reflect on some of the things that you could have done more, you could have tried and done something to change the outcome of the game,” he said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was full of appreciation for his opposite number’s performance and said it should put an end to questions over Hurts’ ability.

“If there were any doubters left, there shouldn’t be now,” the 27-year-old Mahomes said.

“The way he stepped up on this stage, ran and threw the ball and did whatever his team needed to win, that was a special performance. I don’t want it to get lost in the loss that they have.”

Hurts was in no mood for reflecting on how he is viewed by others, however.

“I don’t do this to be loved. I don’t do this to be hated. I don’t do this to seek anyone else’s approval. I do it for the guys in the locker room,” he said.

His teammate Jason Kelce, however, seemed in a better mood despite losing to his brother Travis’ Chiefs.

“It’s hard to get here. Obviously would have liked to win but (I’m) happy for Trav,” the 35-year-old centre said.