American football: Bills' Hamlin thanks fans in first message since cardiac arrest

TORONTO – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday thanked his fans for all their support in his first message just days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game, and asked that they keep praying for his recovery.

The 24-year-old collapsed after making a tackle on Monday against the host Cincinnati Bengals during a nationally televised National Football League (NFL) game and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field, but has made remarkable strides since.

“Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much... thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!” Hamlin tweeted.

After receiving medical treatment on the field while stunned players from both teams cried, prayed and hugged, he was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Centre, where he remains.

Hamlin began to wake up two days later and has had his breathing tube removed. He surprised teammates on Friday during a video call in which he said, “Love you, boys,” flexed his biceps and flashed a heart symbol with his hands.

Doctors have yet to determine what led to the cardiac incident.

In the most recent health update provided by the Bills earlier on Saturday, the team described Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent”, but said he still needed to be monitored closely by his doctors.

“Per the physicians at UC Medical Centre, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition,” the team’s statement said. “He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”