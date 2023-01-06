American football: Bills' Hamlin awake and communicating, doctors say

LOS ANGELES - Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been able to wake up and communicate with his medical team after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night NFL (National Football League) game in Cincinnati, his doctors said on Thursday.

Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old said he was “demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery” and was able to communicate in writing.

Hamlin remains on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) at University of Cincinnati Medical Centre to assist his breathing.

He collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field.

The physicians said Hamlin had in writing asked who won the game. The response: “Damar, you won – you won the game of life,” Dr Timothy Pritts said.

That he was asking about the outcome of the game showed that “all cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying”, added Dr Pritts.

Dr William Knight described the last three days for Hamlin as a long and difficult road, saying: “He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable recovery.”

The positive update was welcome news for the Bills, as they prepare for their final regular-season contest against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

An emotional Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to reporters on Thursday about receiving word their teammate was thinking of them.

“His dad said the first thing he is going to ask when he wakes up is ask who won the game,” said Allen. “Sure enough that’s what he did.

“As teammates you love hearing that response. The first thing on his mind wasn’t poor me, it was how are my teammates doing, did we win this game and that’s powerful in itself.”

The next milestone, doctors said, was getting Hamlin breathing completely on his own.

They said it was too soon to say whether the hit or a pre-existing condition caused Hamlin to go into cardiac arrest, and that it was also too early to say if he could play professionally again.