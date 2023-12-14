Amelia Chua secures second spot for Singapore at 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

SINGAPORE – Amelia Chua was left disappointed as she fell just short of earning a 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) berth for Singapore in January’s International Skating Union (ISU) World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

Being Singapore’s only female representative at the competition, which offered places at the Gangwon Winter YOG, nerves had gotten the better of the 17-year-old.

At the competition in Dresden, Germany, 36 quota spots per gender were handed out, with allocation based on the ISU’s overall special classification curated from the athlete’s performance over three distances – 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m.

Amelia ranked 44th in the 1,500m, 48th in the 500m and 39th in the 1,000m, which was not enough to secure one of the 36 spots but it placed her in the reserve list.

Nearly 11 months after the competition, she unexpectedly received a call from her parents and sister while she was in school, informing her that she had got the quota spot following the withdrawal of one of the countries from the quadrennial YOG.

Amerlia said: “It is a huge privilege to represent Singapore at the Winter Youth Olympic Games. I am so glad to be able to qualify the quota spot for Singapore at Gangwon.

“I was really nervous going into the qualifiers, as I was the only Singaporean girl competing against countries with big teams of older and more experienced skaters.

“Achieving this spot is a really big personal milestone and I am looking forward to racing for Singapore in January.”

This is the second spot the Republic has confirmed at the upcoming Winter YOG, which will be held from Jan 19 to Feb 1.

National short-track speed skater Ryo Ong had in February qualified Singapore for the competition through the 2023 ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

At the previous Winter YOG in 2020 in Lausanne, Singapore made its debut and was represented by Matthew Hamnett (mixed 3x3 ice hockey) plus short track speed skaters Trevor Tan and Alyssa Pok.

Although Amelia felt the chance to get the quota spot was gone, there was no time to dwell on it.

The following week, she made her senior debut at the ISU World Cup Dresden, where she clocked a national record in the 500m event.

She has also been alone in the United Kingdom for the past few months after convincing her parents to let her go overseas to pursue her studies and speed skating following the news of the impending closure of Singapore’s only Olympic-sized ice rink located in JCube.

Through conversations with other athletes at international competitions, she discovered that Nottingham had a good elite skating programme and set her sights on relocating there.