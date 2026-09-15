Asian Games: Ambitious India out to match Hangzhou benchmark in Nagoya

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This photograph taken on Sept 7, 2026 shows Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu training in a gym on the outskirts of New Delhi, ahead of the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

NEW DELHI - India head into the 20th Asian Games determined to breach the 100-medal mark again in Aichi-Nagoya and cement their place behind the continent’s “big three” sporting superpowers.

The 107 medals India won in Hangzhou, China, three years ago were a big jump from 70 in Jakarta-Palembang in 2018 and the first three-figure haul at an Asiad by any nation barring China, Japan and South Korea.

India’s ambition in Japan over the next few weeks is fuelled by its hopes of emulating that trio of nations by becoming the fourth Asian country to host a Summer Olympics in 2036.

“Our target is 2036 – by the time we host the Olympics, we need to be firmly established on the world stage,” Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said last week.

“I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country.”

A second consecutive 100-medal haul appears a reasonable goal despite the absence of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, whose bid for a hat-trick of Asian Games golds has been scuppered by a torn ligament.

In Hangzhou, seven of India’s 28 gold medals came at the shooting range, while athletics supplied six – two sports India will expect to remain high-yielding in Nagoya.

India swept compound archery in Hangzhou and anything fewer than five golds will be a disappointment.

Mirabai’s mission

No disappointment would be bigger, however, than missing out on either of the two cricket golds they scooped in Hangzhou.

India’s men are Twenty20 world champions, while the women’s team are basking in their Asia Cup triumph in Dubai on Sept 13.

India will also be confident of winning both field hockey golds after the women’s team finished fifth at the World Cup in August, the best showing by an Asian side.

Further podium boosts are expected from kabaddi, squash, wrestling and weightlifting but aquatics remains a weakness.

In weightlifting, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is on a mission to secure the only major accolade that has eluded her during a decorated career.

Despite her three Commonwealth Games golds, injuries and dips in form have left her without an Asian Games medal from two previous attempts.

Now fully fit, the 32-year-old is not taking a medal in the 49kg category for granted in what she expects to be an Olympic-level competition.

“The strongest lifters in my weight category come from Asia and you will get a glimpse of the Olympics in Japan,” she said in the build-up to the Games. REUTERS