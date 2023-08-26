Amane Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women’s marathon

BUDAPEST – Amane Beriso produced an authoritative performance to win the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, overcoming baking morning conditions to finish well clear of compatriot and defending champion Gotytom Gebreslase.

Beriso, who ran the third-fastest marathon ever when winning in Valencia last December, pulled clear soon after entering the last of four 10km laps and came home in 2:24.23.

Gebreslase took silver in 2:24.34 with Fatima Gardadi unable to contain her excitement after claiming Morocco's first-ever medal in the event with bronze in 2:25.17.

Despite the 7am (local time) start, the athletes were soon faced with another super-hot day, leading to a conservative pace in the early stages.

A group of six eventually broke clear, before the four Ethiopians in the race worked together to make their move soon into the last lap.

Beriso then forged ever more strongly ahead and split the group, putting 20 metres into Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who herself was clear of Gebreslase.

Gebreslase recovered to move back into second as Yehualaw ran out of steam dramatically, allowing Gardadi to sweep past.

Neither of them, however, were able to make any inroads into the leader and Beriso was an impressive winner.

The title caps an incredible nine months for the 31-year-old. When she won in Valencia this year, she took nearly six minutes off her personal best to post 2:14.58 – the third-fastest in history – and then finished second in the Boston Marathon in April.

The men's marathon is on Sunday morning, the final day of the championships. REUTERS