Amandeep Kaur Chahal turns disappointment into motivation ahead of Netball World Cup debut

SINGAPORE – Disappointment can serve as a powerful motivator and that was exactly the case for Amandeep Kaur Chahal in 2019.

Kaur, who was part of the national Under-21 squad, had just been dropped from the squad for the 2019 Asian Youth Netball Championship in Japan.

While it was “heart-wrenching” to miss out, her omission only made her more determined to improve.

“It made me hungrier to come back. I was like I can do this. Nothing comes easily so you have to fight for it and your friends on court, when it comes to it, they’re also your competition,” said Kaur, who plays goal shooter and goal attack.

“So you need to always put up a good fight and believe in yourself, know that what you’re going to be doing is worthwhile.”

It led to Kaur making some changes to her training routine, which proved to be crucial to her progress in the sport.

She started diligently doing her recovery runs, which she would sometimes skip in the past.

With the help of a spotter, she also began to lift heavier weights, which she was scared of doing before for fear of injuring or embarrassing herself.

Since her 2019 setback, the 23-year-old has steadily risen through the ranks and will now be making her World Cup debut at the July 28-Aug 6 competition in Cape Town, South Africa.

With an average age of 26, this is the youngest squad that Singapore will field at the quadrennial event.

Looking back on her 2019 disappointment, Kaur said: “At that moment it was pretty heart-wrenching to know that you couldn’t make it and you see all your friends going out to play but reflecting on it, I understand why I got dropped.

“I realised that if you want to do this, you’d rather put your 100 per cent effort into it than regret not doing this or that.”

This is the mindset that Kaur has had over the past few years as she got called back to the Under-21 squad and then the development squad.

She also enjoyed a standout season with Sneakers Stingrays in 2022, earning her a call-up to the Opens team.