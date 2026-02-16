Always A Gentleman not giving way in KL’s Wilayah Silver Bowl

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Trainer Moy’s tenacious Brazilian Group 1 winner gets up by a neck in sprint feature

The Lawson Moy-trained Always A Gentleman (Fikri Ismail) returning after his victory in the Wilayah Silver Bowl (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 15.

– Always A Gentleman battled his way to a second consecutive win in the RM100,000 (S$32,300) Wilayah Silver Bowl (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 15, proving that form is temporary, class is permanent.

Trained by Lawson Moy, the Put It Back five-year-old galloper raced in his hometown from 2023 to 2024 when known as Harmony Great.

He was a winner of two races from nine starts in Brazil, including the 2024 Group 1 Francisco Eduardo e Linneo Eduardo de Paula Machado (2,000m) when he was ridden by former Kranji-based Brazilian jockey Ivaldo Santana.

Always A Gentleman also finished third in the 2023 Group 1 Brazilian Derby (1,600m) previously.

The bay gelding was purchased and brought to Hong Kong with the Derby in mind, but he failed to acclimatize there, finishing unplaced in two runs in late 2024 before he was transferred to Moy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Always A Gentleman showed glimpses of his ability, finishing on board in four of his previous seven starts in Malaysia.

His worst result came in the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) on Dec 7, 2025 when he tracked the pacemaker Pacific Warrior, but eventually faded to finish 11th to the Richard Lines-trained Kim Emperor.

After that run, Moy decided to concentrate on sprint races for his charge in the new season.

On Jan 17, Always A Gentleman broke through with a narrow head victory in the Max 2 race over 1,300m in his eighth start.

Buoyed by the result, his Singaporean handler set him for the Wilyah Silver Bowl – a race open to five-year-olds – and he made it back-to-back wins, and in a trophy race for good measure.

Malaysian apprentice Fikri Ismail, who rode the gelding in his last two starts, was given the task again and handled the job brilliantly.

Noted speedster Stop The Water (Akmazaki Mazuki) went to the front immediately as usual, with Always A Gentleman settling in second on his outside.

Rumeur (Benny Woodworth) sat a handy third in the field of nine runners.

At the 600m, the Lines-trained Stop The Water broke away to a clear lead with promising mare Banker’s Pretty (Farhan Ghazali) moving up to second, while Always A Gentleman settled third on the rails.

Coming to the 200m, Stop The Water was still slightly ahead of Always A Gentleman ($35), who was racing on the rails on the same line as the leader.

Trained by Johnny Lim Boon Thong, Banker’s Pretty was racing wide out after being switched out at the top of the straight.

With just 80m to go, Always A Gentleman and Banker’s Pretty both started to pounce on Stop The Water, rapidly closing the gap.

And in a busy three-way finish, Always A Gentleman got up to win by a neck from Banker’s Pretty, while a similar margin separated the mare and the third-placed Stop The Water.

The winning time for the 1,200m on the short course was 1min 09.65sec.

Moy, who was on a holiday, was pleased with both Always A Gentleman and Fikri.

“It’s good to see him pick up consecutive wins with some progressive horses in the mix,” he said.

“Nice ride from Fikri too.”

Fikri, who was on his third winner in 2026, said the race went to plan.

“My instructions were to jump well and get cover, which I did,” he said.

“He (Always A Gentleman) travelled well throughout. I asked him to pick up speed from the 500m and he responded.

“After I switched out in the last 100m and got a clear run, he gave me more and more. Very happy with the win.”

2024 Malaysia champion jockey Ruzaini Supien scored an emotional victory atop Ocean Jupiter in the final race, the Visit Malaysia – Penang Street Food Adventure Stakes (1,500m).

After wrapping up his 2024 season with 61 winners, Ruzaini was dealt with a huge blow when he tested positive for substance abuse in early 2025.

He was suspended for one year after his last ride and win aboard the Ricky Choi Chun Wai-trained Luen On Feelings on Jan 12, 2025.

Ruzaini returned to the races on Feb 7. The Malaysian hoop has waited for more than a year for his comeback win on the Ananthen Kuppan-trained Ocean Jupiter, and he was overwhelmed with emotions.

“I am speechless. I don’t know what to say. I thought my life was gone,” said Ruzaini after dismounting.

“I have to thank the stewards and the committee of the Selangor Turf Club for giving me this opportunity. I am very happy.

“Thank you so much for bringing my life back.”

A two-time winner at Kranji in 2024 when trained by Tan Kah Soon, Ocean Jupiter joined Ananthen in December 2024.

Ruzaini rode the son of Ocean Park in his first race in Malaysia in January 2025, but the pair finished unplaced behind Ong Mari.

It was a more joyous occasion 12 months later in the Class 5A contest.

Ruzaini settled Ocean Jupiter second on the rails behind the pacemaker Imperial Concubine (Lim Shung Uai).

When Dontellmywife (Haikal Hanif) and Rhett Butler (Uzair Sharudin) moved up on his outside passing the 1,000m, Ruzaini kept his cool, waiting for the right time to make his move.

Imperial Concubine drifted out while turning for home, taking Dontellmywife and Rhett Butler wider in the process.

Ocean Park ($13) was then presented with a dream run on the inside of the leaders and Ruzaini went for it.

The five-year-old gelding drew level with Imperial Concubine at the 400m before drawing clear for a 2¼-length win.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE