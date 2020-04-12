Already, doubts over Tokyo 2021

TOKYO • Less than three weeks after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year, Games organisers have admitted that there is no guarantee the showpiece event will take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At his first remote news conference on Friday, Tokyo Organising Committee chief executive Toshiro Muto emphasised that Games organisers were aiming towards the new start date of July 23, 2021, regardless of how long it takes to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I don't think anybody would be able to say it is possible to get it (coronavirus) under control by next July or not," said Muto.

"We certainly aren't in a position to give you a clear answer on that question. However, we have made the decision to postpone the Games by one year so all we can do is work hard to prepare for the Games in one year's time."

According to Inside The Games, Muto seemed to suggest there were no contingency plans for the 2021 dates.

"Rather than think about alternative plans, we should put in all of our effort," he said. "Mankind should bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard, so they can development treatments, medicines and vaccines."

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government agreed to postpone the Games - originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to Aug 9 this year - to 2021.

Coronavirus measures in the Japanese capital have also tightened.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency on Tuesday and, as of yesterday, Japan has recorded over 6,000 cases of coronavirus. There were 197 new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo yesterday, the highest daily tally so far, Kyodo News reported.

Because of travel restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus, Muto also announced that IOC president Thomas Bach's scheduled visit to Japan next month has been cancelled.

The Associated Press reported that Muto was asked on numerous occasions about the financial implications of postponement - estimated by Japanese media at between US$2 billion (S$2.82 billion) and US$6 billion.

But he declined to reveal any figures, adding it was too early to tell.

He did, however, acknowledge that Games organisers had taken out "several" insurance policies, adding: "But whether the postponement of the Games qualifies as an event that is covered is not clear yet."

