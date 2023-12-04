Alpine skiing-Weather wipes out World Cup weekend events at Beaver Creek

Dec 3, 2023; Avon, Colorado, USA; Talon course workers take down the finish area after Sunday’s Super-G FIS Birds of Prey World Cup race was cancelled at Beaver Creek. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
The entire men's World Cup weekend of skiing at Beaver Creek, Colorado, has been wiped out after wind forced the cancellation of the super-G race that was scheduled to be held on Sunday, the International Ski Federation said.

It marked the third consecutive day an event at the Birds of Prey course was cancelled after Friday's men's downhill was called off due to heavy overnight snow while wind and heavy snowfall wiped out Saturday's downhill race.

The men's World Cup circuit shifts to Val d'Isere, France, next weekend for a giant slalom and slalom race. REUTERS

