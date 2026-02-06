Alpine skiing-‘We are big rivals’, says Odermatt ahead of Swiss showdown with von Allmen

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 6 - It was only last weekend that Marco Odermatt, the dominant force in men's Alpine ski racing across three disciplines, was upstaged in a downhill race by Swiss teammate Franjo von Allmen.

Now the 28-year-old Odermatt, tipped for multiple medals at the Milano-Cortina Games, is gearing up for another battle with Switzerland's young pretender to his throne.

Odermatt won the giant slalom to claim his first Olympic gold in 2022, but is now fixated on becoming Olympic downhill champion -- a quest most believe he will succeed in.

For von Allmen, who triumphed in Crans-Montana just five days ago while Odermatt failed to make the podium, Saturday will mark his Olympic debut.

Nevertheless, he is already considered a top medal candidate.

“I take every race and try to battle him there,” von Allmen said after the men’s first Olympic training run in Bormio on Wednesday.

Odermatt said that while it is great to have von Allmen as a teammate, it is tough to have him as a rival.

“With Franjo, we are big rivals for the downhill so we are having a great time together, we also inspect some sections together but we are not talking about everything,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

As is usual for national teams, the Swiss skiers are staying in the same hotel during the Games.

“We battle each other in the rooms,” von Allmen joked when asked about their relationship outside of competitions.

Odermatt said that a huge part of staying calm and relaxed during these big competitions for him comes from spending time with his team off the slopes, where they make sure not to talk only about skiing.

GOOD FRIENDS

Odermatt said that while they are really good friends who push each other, there is a clear difference in how the two interact during competitions compared with teammate Justin Murisier, for example, who did not make the cut for the Swiss Olympic team.

While Odermatt said he would share his thoughts on inspections openly with Murisier, that is not the case with von Allmen.

With their biggest battle set for Saturday, followed by super-G on Wednesday, only one man can win, and it might not be a Swiss one.

Despite the Swiss duo's pedigree, von Allmen tipped Italian favorite Dominik Paris to triumph considering he is known as the ‘king’ of the Stelvio slope.

Odermatt chose not to name his top pick. He now feels less pressure heading into Olympic races and enjoys the experience more following his triumph in Beijing four years ago.

However, he is not underestimating von Allmen’s ability to keep a cool head.

“He already showed last year at the World Champs that he can handle pressure as well and be ready on that day,” Odermatt said.

Ultimately, he added: “It is a one day race, only that counts.” REUTERS