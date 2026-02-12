Alpine skiing-Vonn says she's making progress after third surgery

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill 3rd Official Training - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 07, 2026. Lindsey Vonn of United States in action during training REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Feb 11 - U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn said she was making progress after her third surgery following a downhill crash that ended her Olympic comeback last Sunday.

The 41-year-old Alpine great posted pictures on Instagram on Wednesday of her in a hospital bed post-operation along with bouquets of flowers.

"I had my third surgery today and it was successful," she wrote.

"Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I'm making progress and while it is slow, I know I'll be OK."

Vonn thanked medical staff, friends, family and well-wishers from around the world and offered congratulations to teammates "inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for".

The 2010 Olympic champion has said she suffered a complex leg fracture, after crashing 13 seconds into her race, that required multiple surgical operations.

She had been hoping to become the oldest Alpine skiing medallist in Games history after winning two World Cup downhills this year and finishing on the podium in the other three.

Vonn was flown by helicopter to the Ca' Foncello Hospital in the city of Treviso after the crash. REUTERS