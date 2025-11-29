Alpine skiing-U.S. Olympic medal hope Macuga out for season with knee injury

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mar 25, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Lauren Macuga of the United States in the second run of the women's giant slalom alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Lauren Macuga, an American medal hopeful for next year's Milano-Cortina Olympics, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury during training in Copper Mountain, Colorado, the U.S. Ski Team said on Friday.

The 23-year-old Macuga, who won a Super-G bronze medal at the 2025 world championships in February at the Austrian resort of Saalbach, suffered the injury while preparing for the 2025-26 World Cup season.

She finished last season ranked fourth in the world in downhill and sixth in the super-G.

"Lauren Macuga fell in training on Friday morning and injured her right knee, which will require surgery," the U.S. Ski Team wrote on social media.

"She’ll miss the remainder of the season. We know she’ll be coming back stronger."

Macuga and her sisters Sam and Alli were vying to compete in three separate disciplines at the Olympics. REUTERS