Alpine skiing-Toughest race of my life, says Gisin's partner De Aliprandini

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 7, 2025; Beaver Creek, Colorado, UNITED STATES; Luca De Aliprandini of Italy competes during the men's giant slalom alpine skiing race during the FIS World Cup at Birds of Prey. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

VAL D'ISERE, France, Dec 13 - Italian Luca de Aliprandini described Saturday's World Cup giant slalom at Val d'Isere as the hardest race of his life, ‍coming ​two days after his Swiss partner Michelle ‍Gisin suffered a heavy fall in training which required neck surgery.

De Aliprandini finished 26th ​in ​the men's event won by Loic Meillard, but the result paled into insignificance with two-times Olympic ski champion Gisin in hospital with injuries ‍to her wrist, knee and cervical spine (neck).

"It was Michelle's wish that I ​race here. I couldn't ⁠say no to her, but it was the toughest race of my entire life," an emotional De Aliprandini told Rai Sport.

"She gave me so much strength, and fortunately ​she is improving hour by hour.

"It will take time for her to recover in the ‌best possible way, but given ​how things went, we are grateful that she is doing well."

Gisin was flown to Zurich after the fall which came during downhill training in St Moritz on Thursday, and De Aliprandini gave an update on the 32-year-old's condition after she underwent surgery.

"Everything went as well as it could," he ‍said.

"Of course, it will take some time to fully understand how ​her clinical condition evolves, but overall the doctors said they were satisfied with how ​she reacted.

"She can move her arms and legs, ‌she is conscious, so an important first step has been taken."

The Milano Cortina Games start on February ‌6. REUTERS