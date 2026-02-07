Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Von Allmen wins downhill gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 7 - Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen produced a stunning run on Stelvio to win the Olympic Alpine skiing men's downhill on Saturday, according to provisional results.

The 24-year-old von Allmen barely put a ski off line as he blazed down the sunlit track to win with a time of 1:51.61.

Italian Giovanni Franzoni took silver, 0.20 behind, with team mate Dominik Paris 0.50 seconds back for bronze.

Swiss race favourite Marco Odermatt missed the podium. REUTERS