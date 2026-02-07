Straitstimes.com header logo

Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Von Allmen wins downhill gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 7 - Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen produced a stunning run on Stelvio to win the Olympic Alpine skiing men's downhill on Saturday, according to provisional results.

The 24-year-old von Allmen barely put a ski off line as he blazed down the sunlit track to win with a time of 1:51.61.

Italian Giovanni Franzoni took silver, 0.20 behind, with team mate Dominik Paris 0.50 seconds back for bronze.

Swiss race favourite Marco Odermatt missed the podium. REUTERS

See more on

Switzerland

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.