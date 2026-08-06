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Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami announces retirement

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FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 25, 2025 Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami reacts after her second run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 25, 2025 Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami reacts after her second run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Aug 5 - Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami has announced her retirement,- ending her decorated career after a training crash last year ruled her out of this year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The 35-year-old from Ticino said that despite suffering many injuries she was ending her career free of any lasting pain.

“I have been fortunate and honoured to experience a very long career, to be able to express my dreams and wishes through skiing, and to experience this journey alongside exceptional people,” Gut-Behrami said in a video message broadcast by Swiss national broadcaster SRF on Wednesday.

"This is also why I know the time is right: the time to stop pushing to reach and surpass limits at any cost, and to stop subjecting my body to such intense demands and strain."

Gut-Behrami's list of achievements includes Olympic super-G gold and giant slalom bronze at Beijing 2022, adding to the downhill bronze she won at Sochi in 2014. She claimed 48 World Cup victories across three disciplines. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.