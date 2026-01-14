Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins Flachau slalom in U.S. one-two with Moltzan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Night Slalom - Flachau, Austria - January 13, 2026 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S celebrates on podium after winning the Women's Slalom REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute

FLACHAU, Austria, Jan 13 - Mikaela Shiffrin got back to winning ways in slalom in the Austrian resort of Flachau on Tuesday, leading a U.S. one-two with Paula Moltzan for a record-extending 107th World Cup victory.

The most successful World Cup Alpine skier of all time led by 0.19 after the first run and stretched her advantage to 0.41 over the two legs of the floodlit night race on an icy and rutted piste.

It was Shiffrin's sixth win from seven slaloms this season, and sixth of her career in Flachau, and came after she was beaten by Switzerland's Camille Rast in the previous race in Kranjska Gora this month.

The American now has 70 wins in slalom, and 96 podium finishes in the discipline.

Austria's Katharina Truppe completed the podium in third place with Rast fourth as next month's Milano Cortina Olympics draw ever closer.

There is only one women's slalom, in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on January 25, remaining before the Games. REUTERS