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Alpine skiing-Shiffrin extends World Cup overall lead with slalom win

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Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Are, Sweden - March 15, 2026 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the first run PHOTOGRAPHER/TT News Agency via REUTERS

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Are, Sweden - March 15, 2026 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the first run PHOTOGRAPHER/TT News Agency via REUTERS

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March 15 - U.S. Alpine ski great Mikaela Shiffrin extended her World Cup overall lead to 140 points on Sunday with an eighth slalom win from nine races.

Olympic champion Shiffrin has already won the slalom crystal globe and Sunday was her record-extending 109th World Cup victory across all disciplines.

The American's closest rival Emma Aicher of Germany was second in the race in Are, Sweden, ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener.

There are four races remaining, worth a total of 400 points, at next week's World Cup finals in Norway.

Shiffrin, chasing a sixth overall Crystal Globe, led Aicher by 0.51 of a second in Sunday's first run and won by a combined 0.94.

The American now has 1,286 points to Aicher's 1,146 with Switzerland's Camille Rast on 989. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.