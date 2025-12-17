Alpine skiing-Shiffrin continues slalom sweep with 105th World Cup win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - St. Moritz, Switzerland - December 14, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

COURCHEVEL, France, Dec 16 - Mikaela Shiffrin took a record-extending 105th career World Cup win ‍by ​a mighty margin as ‍the U.S. Alpine ski great continued her slalom ​sweep ​for the season in the French resort of Courchevel on Tuesday.

Shiffrin has now ‍won four out of four women's slaloms ​this season, and ⁠five in a row including the last of the 2024-25 campaign.

The American, ever the golden favourite ​for next February's Milano Cortina Olympics, was 0.83 of ‌a second quicker ​than closest rival Camille Rast of Switzerland after the first run of the night race.

She was only equal fifth fastest on the second floodlit run but still crossed ‍the line with a combined time 1.55 ​seconds quicker than Rast.

Germany's Emma Aicher, winner ​of a downhill in St ‌Moritz on Saturday, was third. REUTERS