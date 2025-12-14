Alpine skiing-Robinson first New Zealander to win World Cup Super-G

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Dec 14 - Alice Robinson became the first Alpine skier from New Zealand to win a World Cup Super-G when she triumphed in the first of the season in St. Moritz on Sunday.

The giant slalom World Cup leader celebrated her seventh career victory after starting sixth on the ‍Swiss resort's ​Corviglia piste and finishing in one minute 14.84 seconds.

France's Romane Miradoli was second, 0.08 slower, ‍with Italy's Sofia Goggia third and 0.19 off the pace.

American Lindsey Vonn, who at 41 became the oldest World Cup winner on Friday and was second in ​another downhill on ​Saturday, just missed out on a podium hat-trick in fourth with a time 0.08 slower than Goggia.

Robinson's best previous result in Super-G was fourth, most recently in Kvitfjell, Norway last March.

MORE INTENSITY THAN IN THE PAST

All six of Robinson's previous wins, including two so far this ‍season, were in giant slalom but she will now add her name to the list of Super-G medal contenders for February's Milano-Cortina Olympics.

"Today I ​was really wanting to put some more intensity on the ⁠day, and more focus, because I feel like in the past in Super-G I've always not felt like I've seen myself as a competitor," she told TNT Sports.

"I really wanted to remind myself that this is a real race, you're in this. I still wasn't expecting a win, though."

Vonn said she had not skied the way she ​had in training, and possibly gave the piste a bit too much respect in some places.

"I can ski a lot more clean and more dynamic and I just ‌didn't do it today," she added.

"I think overall yesterday and ​today I was a little bit tired, after the win it was so emotional and I found it hard to really get my energy up in the start again.

"But all in all it's been a really solid weekend, I'm really happy. I have a lot to improve upon for next weekend but nothing I don't think I can achieve. I always like leaving a place hungry and I'm very hungry. I'm starving."

Germany's Emma Aicher, the 22-year-old who won Saturday's downhill, fell but picked herself up without apparent injury.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup skier of all time, started her first ‍Super-G for two years but missed the last gate and skied out on a course set by her coach.

Shiffrin had looked ​competitive and on for a solid finish in a race she saw as a test for a possible Olympic entry and whether she was up to speed in the ​discipline.

"I was so nervous ... in the start gate my heart was, like, beating out of my ‌head," she said.

"For 98% of the run, I'm really happy with it. It's like such a good stepping stone, a really positive experience. It makes we want to go do it again, which is the ‌feeling I was looking for." REUTERS