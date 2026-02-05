Alpine skiing-Relaxed Odermatt keeps his powder dry in downhill training

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 5 - Swiss favourite Marco Odermatt was not hitting the panic button after setting only the 23rd-fastest time in the second training run for the Olympic men's downhill on Thursday.

The 28-year-old had been third fastest on Wednesday in much slower conditions but appeared content to use his second run down the Stelvio as a fact-finding mission.

Odermatt is the dominant force in men's ski racing and leads the World Cup standings in downhill, super-G and giant slalom and is being tipped for multiple golds in Bormio.

After Wednesday's cloud and soft snow conditions, the sun came out on Thursday and the 3.3km track quickened up significantly, with the Italian speed team setting the pace.

Odermatt had the brakes on during the closing stages of his run and was relaxed about his day's work.

"They cleaned up the whole track, (there is) less fresh snow from the day before and already a little bit more bumpy -- but we know Bormio is usually bumpy like that. It was nice to ski," Odermatt, who won giant slalom gold in 2022, told reporters.

"As always, I try different skis in the training and try some different lines as well. It's always hard to really push in the training for me, so I was happy with my run."

Odermatt has won eight races across the disciplines in this season's World Cup and looks certain to be the overall champion for a fifth successive season.

He has targeted the Olympic downhill though and all eyes will be on him on Saturday.

"I feel good. After a good season like that, it's nice to come into the Olympics," he said. "The confidence is there and also the good skiing, so all good.

"If I show my good skiing, I know I can win some medals." REUTERS