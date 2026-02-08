Alpine skiing-Preparing men's team combined course will be race against the clock

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 8 - The toughest Olympic challenge in the men's Alpine skiing team combined event on Monday might not be on skis but on the mountain itself, as organisers will have only around two hours to transform the downhill run into a slalom course.

The combined event will debut at the Milano Cortina Games in a new format, featuring same-gender teams comprised of a downhill skier and a slalom specialist, with each nation allowed up to four teams.

In Bormio, which hosts the men’s Alpine events, the same piste will host both the downhill and the slalom that make up the combined on the same day. With the downhill scheduled at 1030 CET (0930 GMT) and the slalom at 1400 CET there is only a narrow window to prep the piste, and little margin for mishaps.

“It’s one of the most difficult days for us because we have to change the set-up on the fly,” Sport Manager Omar Galli, in charge of all Alpine skiing events in the venue, told Reuters on Sunday.

"If the downhill finishes around 11.30 a.m. or 11.45 a.m., we will only have until about 1.30 p.m. to prepare the slalom run. That time would be cut in case of an incident or if there is an injury requiring a helicopter evacuation."

Both the downhill and the slalom will take place on the famed Stelvio run in Bormio, although the slalom will be located on a lateral section of the piste, so far untouched by training runs or races.

As soon as the downhill is over, workers will fan out across the slope to prepare the slalom course. Galli says he can count on 300 workers including safety‑net teams shifting barriers, staff repainting colour markings and 120 sweepers charged with smoothing the surface. Camera positions must also be moved to accommodate for the shorter, different layout.

Part of the logistical challenge stems from safety requirements. Downhill skiers need at least 100 metres of braking space at the finish, while slalom skiers require a differently angled run‑out.

“We’ll do it but it really is a sprint for everyone on the mountain,” Galli said. REUTERS