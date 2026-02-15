Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen ready for one last dance in Stelvio slalom

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Feb 15 - Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is ready for one last dance on the Stelvio as he looks to bring the curtain down on the men's Alpine skiing programme at the Milano Cortina Games by claiming a golden double for Brazil in Monday's slalom.

Wearing his distinctive silver helmet inscribed with the words 'Vamos Dancar', the 25-year-old showman gave South America its first ever Winter Olympic medal when he dominated Saturday's giant slalom.

Such was his mastery of the slope in that event, he will now start as favourite for the slalom, a discipline in which he excels and was World Cup champion in 2023.

Pinheiro Braathen spent his early childhood with his mother Alessandra in Brazil after his parents divorced, but he returned to Norway aged 9 and, pushed by his father Bjorn whom he describes as a "ski bum", he embarked on a career as a ski racer.

Determined to be different, Pinheiro Braathen fell out with the Norwegian federation three years ago, yearning for more creative and commercial freedom and quitting the sport he said was making him miserable. He returned a year later in the colours of Brazil and has been dancing to his own beat ever since.

While he has no gripe with the Norwegian team, he says his decision to leave opened "the second chapter of my life".

"The Norwegian Ski Federation is a place where I became the skier that I am. I've had a lot to thank the Norwegian team for, and my teammates and coaches that I had at that time," he said.

"I don't have any hate or bad feelings about what has happened. I'm just thankful, because it's our differences in our perspectives that have forced me to confront myself to follow my own dream. I just wish them the best and I hope that they also wish me the best."

One man standing in his way on Monday will be his best friend on the tour and former Norwegian teammate Atle Lie McGrath, the current slalom World Cup leader.

"Even though I'm half-American, for me I love being a Norwegian. No other place I would ever want to be. It's the biggest honour of my life being an attacking Viking," U.S.-born McGrath said after finishing fifth in the giant slalom.

"I'm a ride-or-die guy. I'm going to be a ride-or-die guy with the Norwegians for sure."

Norwegians Timon Haugan and Henrik Kristoffersen, France's reigning Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel and Switzerland's Loic Meillard will also be strong contenders on a slope that, according to Britain's Dave Ryding, will be more "mellow" than the world's top technicians are used to on the World Cup circuit. REUTERS