Straitstimes.com header logo

Alpine skiing-Olympic downhill champion Suter sidelined for a month after fall at training

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mar 23, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Corinne Suter of Switzerland during the women's Super G alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Mar 23, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Corinne Suter of Switzerland during the women's Super G alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

REUTERS

Dec 4 - Corinne Suter, gold medallist in downhill skiing at the last Winter Olympics, faces a month on the sidelines after a fall during training caused a muscle tear in her leg, national governing body Swiss Ski said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old suffered the fall on Wednesday at St Moritz, Swiss Ski said in a statement.

"Examinations at the Hirslanden Clinic in Zurich revealed a muscle fibre tear in her left lower leg, a contusion of the left knee joint, and a non-displaced fracture in the right hindfoot area," the statement added.

"Fortunately, none of these injuries require surgery. However, it will likely take around a month for them to heal enough for Corinne Suter to be able to ski again."

Suter remains a medal hope for Switzerland at the Milano Cortina Games in February. REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.