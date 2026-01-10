Alpine skiing-Odermatt takes fifth successive giant slalom win in Adelboden

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ADELBODEN, Switzerland, Jan 10 - Switzerland's Marco Odermatt moved back to the top of the World Cup giant slalom standings with a convincing victory on home snow in Adelboden on Saturday -- his fifth successive win at the Swiss resort.

The 28-year-old ended 2025 in relatively disappointing fashion in his specialist discipline, with sixth place in Alta Badia, but looked back to his best as he won by 0.49 seconds from Norway-born Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

Odermatt's masterclass in tough conditions meant he matched the five in a row at Adelboden of Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark who was unbeatable here from 1979 through to 1982.

He now has 51 World Cup victories, putting him fourth on the all-time men's list, including 29 in giant slalom.

After topping the leaderboard from Pinheiro Braathen in the first run, Odermatt was roared down by a large crowd of flag-waving Swiss in his second as he sealed his third giant slalom victory of the season.

Pinheiro Braathen and Odermatt clocked identical times in the second run while France's Leo Anguenot completed the podium, edging out Norway's Timon Haugan.

"Everyone here they made me push hard, this energy and extra pressure helped my motivation," Odermatt said of the crowd support.

Austria's Steffan Brennsteiner had led the giant slalom standings ahead of Saturday's race but he crashed out in his second run.

Pinheiro Braathen is now up to second in the overall standings after his second giant slalom runner-up finish of the season.

"He is really the king of this hill," the Brazilian said of Odermatt. "It is an honour to be able to stand as the last man up at the start gate with him and be able to fight him on arguably the coolest race that you guys have to offer."

Odermatt, who will be the big favourite at the Milano Cortina Olympics, is now World Cup overall leader and also tops the standings in giant slalom, downhill and super G.

Action continues in Adelboden on Sunday with a slalom. REUTERS