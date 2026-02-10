Alpine skiing-Odermatt gets partial revenge by taking silver in team combined event

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Team Combined Victory Ceremony - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 09, 2026. Gold medallists Tanguy Nef of Switzerland and Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland and silver medallists Marco Odermatt of Switzerland and Loic Meillard of Switzerland celebrate with their team REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 9 - Multi-decorated Swiss skier Marco Odermatt secured a measure of revenge on Monday by taking silver in the Olympic debut of the men’s team combined event, finishing just behind compatriots Franjo von Allmen and Tanguy Nef after a tight battle on the punishing Stelvio slope.

The world‑beating all‑rounder had suffered a crushing disappointment in the Milano Cortina Games downhill on Saturday, placing fourth and failing to get an Olympic medal in a discipline that had brought him gold at the 2023 World Championship in Courchevel and several World Cup wins.

"For sure the fourth place was not what I wanted after the downhill, so I was happy to have another chance this morning," said Odermatt, who teamed up with slalom skier Loic Meillard. "And I was happy with my run."

The team combined, a novelty at the Winter Games, pits same-gender teams comprised of two athletes: a downhiller and a slalom specialist. Victory is awarded to the team with the fastest combined time.

SILVER MEDAL SHARED

Odermatt and Meillard, Switzerland's top skier in technical disciplines, placed joint second with Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller.

Wearing a Swiss flag around his shoulders, the usually cool Odermatt embraced his teammate after Meillard, who currently ranks seventh in the World Cup for slalom, crossed the finish line.

"(It's) great to share this together with Loic," said Odermatt. "Yeah, there were definitely tough moments in the finish, to wait for Loic."

Odermatt had delivered the third-fastest run in the downhill leg of the combined event, with Meillard clocking the 12th fastest time in his run. Still, their combined effort was enough to secure silver in a tie with the Austrian duo.

The medal ends a disappointing streak for four-times overall World Cup winner Odermatt. Despite once again being the season's leader, he could not hold back tears after falling short of victory on the storied Kitzbuehel downhill run in the World Cup last month, when he lost by just 0.07 seconds to Italy's Giovanni Franzoni, an Olympic silver medallist on Saturday.

"It is great to have these events, there are many emotions and for the whole team it is a fight," Odermatt said of the team format. "We fight for the same medals together, sharing these together is very nice." REUTERS