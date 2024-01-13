Alpine skiing: Norway's Kilde airlifted to hospital after downhill crash

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway is evacuated by helicopter, after crashing during the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

WENGEN, Switzerland - Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was airlifted to hospital on Jan 13, after crashing at full speed during a World Cup downhill race on the challenging Lauberhorn course in Wengen.

The 31-year-old speed specialist failed to control his sharp turns near the bottom of the course and was catapulted into the safety net running alongside the track.

After a few moments, Kilde managed to move and received medical treatment before being winched up into a helicopter and transported to a hospital in Bern.

It was the second such incident in as many days at the famous course in the Swiss Alps, with French skier Alexis Pinturault being similarly airlifted away after a crash in Friday's super-G race.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won Saturday's race, finishing 0.59 seconds ahead of Cyprien Sarrazin of France. Dominik Paris from Italy came third, trailing Odermatt by 1.92 seconds. REUTERS

Kilde failed to control his sharp turns and was catapulted into the safety net running alongside the track. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
More On This Topic
Alpine skiing: France's Pinturault airlifted to hospital after super-G crash
Spanish rider seriously injured in Dakar rally crash, Carlos Sainz leads cars

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top